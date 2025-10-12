Dozens of Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Ahead of Egypt Ceasefire Summit

Dozens of aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, 12 October, as preparations continue for a high-level peace summit in Egypt aimed at securing a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange deal.

According to Al Jazeera’s live updates, at least 400 aid trucks designated by the Egyptian Red Crescent, another 100 from UN agencies, and around 50 carrying fuel are expected to enter Gaza.

The process remains extremely slow, with Israeli inspections delaying convoys at the border. Empty trucks have been seen lining up near central Gaza, where deliveries are expected to pass through.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Relief Committee for the People of Gaza also dispatched 100 trucks on Saturday to help transport displaced Palestinians and their belongings back to northern Gaza via the Al-Rashid coastal road, prioritising the elderly, women, and children.

The summit, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to take place on Monday, 13 October in Sharm El-Sheikh, bringing together leaders from over 20 countries in what is seen as one of the most significant diplomatic efforts since the war began nearly two years ago.

The renewed diplomatic push comes as Gaza faces a worsening humanitarian crisis. Nearly two years into the war, bulldozers have begun clearing rubble in Gaza City, where thousands of displaced Palestinians are cautiously returning to what remains of their homes. Entire neighborhoods lie in ruins, and much of the territory’s infrastructure, from hospitals to water systems, has already collapsed.

In August, a UN-backed food security report found that more than half a million people in Gaza were already trapped in famine, marked by widespread starvation and preventable deaths. The report warned that by the end of September, over 640,000 people would face “catastrophic” levels of food insecurity.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 60,000 people have been killed since Israel’s offensive began in October 2023. As of 19 September, at least 440 people, including 147 children, have died from starvation.