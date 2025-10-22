Egypt’s Sphinx Airport Upgraded to Welcome 1.2 Million Passengers a Year

To attract more tourists near the Giza Pyramids, Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Sameh ElHefny, announced that Sphinx International Airport has been upgraded to handle up to 1.2 million passengers a year.

Located about 45 kilometers from the pyramids, the airport now ranks among Egypt’s most modern facilities built to international standards.

Ahead of the long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, the airport stands as a key entry point for tourists, offering a smoother and more convenient travel experience.

Covering an area of 24,000 square meters, Sphinx International Airport is equipped with modern facilities, including 26 check-in counters, self-service kiosks, baggage claim areas, and multiple gates for both departures and arrivals.

Travelers can also enjoy a VIP lounge, various retail shops, and a selection of passenger amenities. Outside, the airport offers nine aircraft stands, parking for 400 cars and 20 buses, and a mosque that can host up to 550 worshippers.

The airport is also supported by a central cooling system and features a food court for visitors, and all facilities are designed to be accessible for passengers with disabilities.

Egypt is advancing plans to upgrade its civil aviation sector, including an EGP 170 billion (USD 3 trillion) expansion of Cairo International Airport and efforts to attract international investment across 11 other airports.

The plan, revealed in March, is to be executed through public-private partnerships, supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private sector arm. The project aims to modernize airport infrastructure, improve passenger services, and strengthen connectivity, all while easing financial pressure on the government.