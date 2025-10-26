Celebrating Peace and Resilience: A Night of Commemoration in Egypt

On Saturday, 25 October, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi attended the “Nation of Peace” celebration at the City of Arts and Culture in the New Administrative Capital.

This event marked the 52nd anniversary of the October Victory of 1973, a pivotal event when Egyptian forces reclaimed Sinai territories occupied by Israel since 1967.

The evening featured a star-studded lineup of Egyptian and Arab artists, including Mohamed Mounir, Assala Nasri, and Amal Maher, who contributed to the cultural program.

Festivities began with a recitation of verses from the Quran, followed by a speech centered on peace.

In his address, Egypt’s president expressed gratitude for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, highlighting Egypt’s diplomatic efforts, which culminated in the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace.

He emphasized the importance of national unity and the strength of the Egyptian people in the face of adversity. “People who refuse defeat,” he noted, “are granted victory by Allah.”

The celebration included performances that underscored Egypt’s support for the Palestinian cause.

Notable segments featured artists coming together to express solidarity and resilience, while touching moments, such as the President’s warm interaction with a young Palestinian girl, filled the hall with emotion.

As the event concluded, President Al-Sisi urged educational institutions to facilitate visits to Sinai, promoting awareness of its historical significance and the spirit of perseverance that defines Egypt.