Egypt Declares 1 November a Public Holiday for the Grand Egyptian Museum’s Opening

The Egyptian government announced on 25 October, that Saturday, 1 November, 2025, will be an official paid public holiday across the country in celebration of the Grand Egyptian Museum’s grand opening. The decision follows President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy, and Mohamed El-Saadi, board member of the United Media Services Company and general supervisor of the opening ceremony.

Government spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsany explained that President Al-Sisi’s directive aims to ensure the smooth organization of the major celebration and to allow both Egyptians and visitors to take part in this significant moment. The day off will apply to employees across ministries, government bodies, public authorities, local administrations, public sector companies, and state-owned enterprises.

El-Homsany added that the decision was made to help the concerned state agencies and security bodies coordinate the arrival and movement of foreign delegations attending the event. The opening is expected to draw a high-profile international audience, kings and presidents from around the world including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, located near the Giza Pyramids, has been in development for nearly two decades and is set to become the largest archaeological museum in the world, showcasing Egypt’s rich heritage through state-of-the-art exhibitions and interactive experiences. The grand opening will feature a major cultural and artistic celebration, symbolizing Egypt’s deep historical legacy and its commitment to promoting tourism and global cultural exchange.