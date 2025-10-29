Escalating Violence in Gaza: Over 100 Casualties in Recent Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza overnight resulted in the deaths of at least 100 individuals, including around 35 children, marking one of the deadliest days since the ceasefire was established three weeks ago.

The strikes began late Tuesday, 28 October, after Israel accused Hamas of violating the truce by failing to return the bodies of deceased hostages and attacking Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Hamas denied responsibility for an attack on Israeli forces in the southern Gaza city of Rafah that prompted Israel to launch attacks in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed that one of its soldiers, Master Sergeant Yona Efraim, was killed in the Rafah attack. Dozens of Hamas commanders were also killed in the strikes, according to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The Civil Defense emergency service also indicated that around 200 people were wounded, with the strikes targeting civilian areas, including homes and the vicinity of a hospital.

Health officials in Gaza reported the fatalities and emphasized that hospitals in the enclave are facing severe shortages of resources and medicines.

Due to delays in the exchange of deceased captives, a critical aspect of the fragile ceasefire, tensions had been escalating. The situation deteriorated further when gunmen in Gaza attacked Israeli soldiers who were dismantling a Hamas tunnel in an area under Israeli military control.

In response, the Israeli military released drone footage that allegedly showed Hamas staging the discovery of a deceased hostage, a claim that the group denied. The Red Cross criticized the actions depicted in the video, calling them unacceptable.

The international reaction has been mixed. United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump defended Israel’s actions, asserting that they were justified in retaliating for the killing of one of their soldiers. Meanwhile, other U.S. officials maintained that the ceasefire was still in effect despite recent skirmishes.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with civil defense officials describing it as “catastrophic and terrifying.”

As multiple hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties, the ongoing violence is exacerbating the already critical conditions for the civilian population.

Over 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Oct 2023, with more than 20,000 children among the dead.