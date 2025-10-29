Sports-Focused Kaktus Hotel Opens on Egypt’s Red Sea Coast

The Kaktus Hotel has officially opened on Egypt’s Red Sea coast on Saturday, 25 October, introducing a fresh, sports-focused concept to the country’s growing tourism scene.

The new hotel, located approximately five hours’ flight time from the United Kingdom (UK), offers an active and wellness-driven experience, with meals prepared by Nutri-Lab, a modern fitness studio that guests can book to fit their schedule, and treatment rooms for rest and recovery.

It also includes bright, connected meeting rooms designed for coaches’ pep talks and team-building sessions, as well as a co-working hub, making it an ideal spot for both leisure and business travelers.

Guests staying at The Kaktus will also have access to Somabay’s wider sports and leisure facilities, including an 18-hole Gary Player Championship golf course, a footgolf course, and the Soma Sports Arena, home to an Olympic-sized swimming pool, squash and padel courts, and a football pitch.

The launch comes as Egypt works to grow its tourism industry, with an ambitious goal to attract 30 million visitors a year by 2028–2031. To meet rising demand, the government plans to add around 50,000 hotel rooms in 2025, which is a nearly 20 percent increase in national capacity.