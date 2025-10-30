Egypt Reverts to Winter Time, Moving Clock Back at Midnight

At midnight on Friday 31 October 2025, Egypt will officially transition to winter time, marking the end of daylight saving time that was reintroduced earlier this year.

This change comes in accordance with Law No. 34 of 2023, which was ratified by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in April 2023.

At precisely 00:00, clocks will be set back by one hour to 23:00 on 30 October and officially starting winter time.

The Cabinet has designated the last Friday of October as the annual date for this time adjustment to minimize disruptions to work and study schedules, allowing citizens the weekend to acclimate to the change.

Energy conservation remains a critical issue for Egypt, particularly in light of ongoing economic challenges and the need to reduce fuel imports. In the summer of 2023, the government also implemented a successful load-shedding program to efficiently manage energy resources.

As clocks revert by one hour, individuals may initially face a brief adjustment period as their internal body clocks realign.

Nonetheless, regular work routines and appointments will typically remain consistent. Most modern electronic devices are programmed to adjust automatically, alleviating the need for manual clock changes.