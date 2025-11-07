GEM Tickets Sold Out on Friday Due to High Demand

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) announced that all tickets for Friday, 7 November, 2025, have officially sold out following a surge in visitor turnout, according to an official announcement.

Museum officials note that the museum has reached full capacity early in the day, prompting the immediate closure of ticket sales both online and at on-site counters.

According to the announcement, ticket booking will reopen on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Visitors who secured their tickets in advance through the museum’s official channels can still enter as scheduled, as all confirmed bookings remain valid.

The museum urged those planning upcoming visits to book their tickets ahead of time through the official website to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience.

The GEM welcomed about 18,000 visitors on its first day open to the public, Egyptian officials announced on Monday.

Located near the Giza Pyramids, the GEM is the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, with over 100,000 artifacts on display. The museum also includes cultural and recreational spaces, making it a major new destination for visitors from around the world.