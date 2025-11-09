Egypt Hosts Grand Ball of Monte-Carlo at Cairo’s Abdeen Palace

On the evening of 8 November 2025, the historic Abdeen Palace in central Cairo opened its grand halls to host the prestigious The Grand Ball of Monte‑Carlo, marking its debut in Egypt and the Arab world. The ballroom event, under the theme “Royalty on the Nile”, brought together global aristocracy, cultural figures, luxury-travel guests and diplomats for a night of gala dinner, ornate dancing and international performances.

Organised by Noble Monte-Carlo under the patronage of Prince Albert II of Monaco, the event ran through 7 to 9 November. High-profile guests, including Princess Béatrice of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, Prince Joachim Murat, and official representatives of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco, alongside diplomatic and cultural delegations, attended the ball.

The ball is no newcomer: it began in 1954, under the patronage of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace Kelly, and now runs annually with supervision from Prince Albert II.

It was also held under the auspices of Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, represented by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority (ETPA) under their joint “Hope Giver” campaign. The campaign, active in multiple countries, hosted closing-week events, including an opening ceremony at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC), and a final concert at the Cairo Opera House on 9 November.

The “Hope Giver” campaign was founded by Egyptian former tennis professional Anwar Elkamony, who survived bone-marrow failure and returned to sport before dedicating his life to humanitarian work.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy said hosting the ball reflects the international community’s confidence in Egypt’s ability to organise world-class cultural and heritage events. The ETPA CEO, Ahmed Youssef, said the gala offered a unique opportunity to promote Egypt as a luxury global destination that bridges history and modernity.

Built between 1863–1874, the Abdeen Palace served as the official residence of Egypt’s royal household until 1952; its selection underlines the pairing of Egypt’s heritage with luxury tourism ambitions.