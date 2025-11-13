Egypt to Shift Public Services to ‘Digital Egypt’ Platform

The Egyptian government is aiming to modernize public service delivery by shifting certain in-person services exclusively to the Digital Egypt platform.

This initiative, part of Egypt’s broader strategy for digital transformation, is expected to facilitate greater efficiency while enhancing accessibility for citizens.

Counselor Mohamed Al-Homsani, the spokesman for the Cabinet, elaborated on the government’s plans during a recent appearance on the program “El-Soura” with journalist Lamis El-Hadidi.

He explained that the proposal follows a presentation by Minister of Communications Amr Talaat to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly regarding the progress and expansion of the Digital Egypt platform, which currently offers over 175 online services, including civil status documents, traffic violations, real estate registration, and social insurance.

Al-Homsani emphasized the importance of this transition, stating, “The aim is to improve efficiency and advance nationwide digital transformation.” However, he acknowledged that many citizens still prefer obtaining essential documents, such as birth certificates and other official papers, in person.

The Digital Egypt platform was launched in 2020 and has since become a cornerstone of the government’s Digital Transformation Strategy 2030. This initiative aims to streamline public service access, reduce bureaucracy, and promote transparency by enabling citizens to complete transactions online or through digital service centers.