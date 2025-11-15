Timed-Entry Booking System to Begin at Grand Egyptian Museum on Sunday

Starting Sunday, 16 November, the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) will introduce a timed-entry booking system for all visitors to enhance the overall experience and improve service quality at museums across Egypt.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities stated that the new system aims to more effectively manage visitor movement within the museum, minimize crowding during busy periods, and provide smoother, safer, and more comfortable access to one of the world’s most important cultural sites.

As part of the new process, visitors will be required to book their tickets in advance and arrive at the designated time slot specified in their reservation. Time slots can be accessed and booked via GEM’s official website, which will be the main platform for handling bookings.

The museum management urged all visitors to follow the entry times specified on their tickets and to check available time slots on the official website in advance.

The Ministry also announced that starting 1 December, 2025, online booking will be the only method available for purchasing museum tickets, including on weekends and public holidays. The option of buying the tickets onsite from the ticket counters at the museum will stop until further notice.

The GEM is the world’s largest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilization, conceived to showcase the depth of ancient Egyptian history and alleviate congestion at the century-old Egyptian Museum in Cairo. Located approximately two kilometers from the Giza Pyramids, its official opening and inauguration ceremony was on 1 November, 2025, with doors opening fully to the general public on Tuesday, 4 November, 2025. The museum’s vast collection, which includes over 100,000 artifacts, features the entire, complete treasure trove of King Tutankhamun, more than 5,000 items, on display together for the first time