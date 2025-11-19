Wegz and Mohamed Mounir Bring Aswan’s Soul to Life in Latest Song

From the joyful spirit of Aswan’s villages, the heartwarming moments of Nubian children playing, to the vibrant energy of Egyptian weddings and local cafés, these are just some of the visual delights in Kalam Forsan (Words of Noble Men, 2025), the new collaboration between Egyptian rapper Wegz and the legendary Mohamed Mounir.

As the first single from the highly anticipated Side B of Wegz’s album Aqareb (Scorpions, 2025), the track marks a return to a more local, distinctly Egyptian warmth, echoing Mohamed Mounir’s emotional approach to reflecting on life’s lessons, struggles, and triumphs.

The music video opens with a scene of Mounir and Wegz talking at an Upper Egypt wedding, where Mounir tells Wegz that his sound is “different,” reminding him of his own early days. From there, the video follows the journey of young Nubian children in their Aswan villages and traces how their lives evolve as they grow up and begin working across Egypt.

Much like Mohamed Mounir’s early tracks, which included songs rooted in dignity and holding on to noble values through life’s chaos, this track carries that same spirit. It speaks to the simple truth that the people who share your morals are the ones worthy of your love, while those who bring negativity have no place in your world.

In a time weighed down by pain, self-interest, and the chase for fame, the lyrics feel like a return to an era when the most grounding force was the set of values that shaped a person for life.

As one lyric put it beautifully, “People get lost in appearances, chasing their own self-interest…walk the path that honors you, or risk wandering in idleness.”