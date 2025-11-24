Egypt and Oman Forge Strategic Partnership for Sustainable Development

Abdel Khalek Ibrahim, Assistant Minister of Housing, recently stated on 20 November during the “Oman–Egypt: Land of Opportunities” conference that Egypt and Oman share closely aligned national development goals centered on sustainability and balanced growth.

He also highlighted the importance of deeper strategic partnerships within the Arab world, particularly with Oman, to advance the real estate sector.

Formal cooperation began in 2022 with the signing of a joint protocol, which has been followed by a series of mutual visits to strengthen coordination between the nations.

The core objective of this collaboration is to stimulate Omani investment in Egypt while supporting Oman’s strategic goals. This includes leveraging Egyptian expertise in real estate development and urban planning to promote sustainability.

Ibrahim outlined various investment opportunities in the New Administrative Capital, Cairo, the North Coast, and Red Sea cities, covering residential, tourism, logistics, and industrial projects.

He emphasized the need for partnerships to ensure effective project implementation.

Both countries are actively investing in sustainable urban development; Egypt is advancing smart cities, while Oman is progressing with its sustainable model through Sultan Haitham City.

A strategic masterplan for Khedival Cairo and Islamic Cairo is also being prepared, supported by new investment packages.

To facilitate foreign investment, the Egyptian Ministry of Housing is implementing structural reforms aimed at streamlining project tendering processes. These reforms include improved governance systems and special regulatory mechanisms to attract international investors.

Ibrahim announced plans for a joint investment portfolio between Egypt and Oman to enhance integration in the real estate sector and proposed an annual Egypt–Oman conference to promote knowledge exchange and improve the business climate.