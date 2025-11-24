Naguib Sawiris Defends Charging EGP 5 for Toilet Access at Pyramids

A recent exchange on social media has sparked debate over the EGP 5 fee (USD 0.10) for using restrooms in the Pyramids area, following comments by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, the investor behind the development project adjacent to the Pyramids.

The conversation erupted when a tourist, identified on X as “Yasser Ahmed,” questioned Sawiris about the bathroom entry fee. In his tweet, Ahmed expressed that it would be appreciated if the fee were canceled, especially since visitors have already paid for their tickets. He described the conditions as unfit for obvious reasons, leading many to question the necessity of the fee.

Sawiris responded to Ahmed, clarifying that the EGP 5 (USD 0.10) charge does not contribute to the company’s profits, and the amount does not even cover the costs of cleaning and maintaining the facilities.

Photo Source: X

The dialogue continued with another user, “Dr. Tarek Abdel-Hafez,” who backed the idea of the fee, arguing that it plays a crucial role in ensuring cleanliness and protecting the facility. He noted that when services are provided for free, the standards of cleanliness often decline.

Another user on X, “adham yasser,” suggested that the bathroom fee should simply be added to the ticket price, making restroom access free. Additionally, “Magda N. Iskander” noted that this practice is common in many countries, citing examples in France where a one-euro deposit is required to access restroom facilities.

This incident highlights the ongoing discussions about visitor services in one of the world’s most visited archaeological sites.

As millions flock to the Pyramids each year, ensuring maintenance and cleanliness in high-traffic areas remains a significant challenge.