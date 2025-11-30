Egyptian Tourism Federation:Egypt Welcomed 15.6 Million Visitors in 2025

Egypt has welcomed 15.6 million tourists from January to October 2025, representing a remarkable 21 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Ehab Abdel-Aal, Treasurer of the Egyptian Tourism Federation, made this announcement during the annual conference of the German travel agents association, RTK International, held in Hurghada from 20 November to 24 November 2025.

He emphasized the event’s importance in signaling the German market’s trust in Egypt, which has become an increasingly prominent player on the global tourism map.

Abdel-Aal noted that the presence of over 450 German travel agents at the conference underscores the ongoing partnership and cooperation between Egypt and Germany.

Additionally, the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) on 1 November, 2025, has further catalyzed interest in Cairo, promising to transform the capital into a primary destination for cultural tourism. Housing over 100,000 artifacts, including the complete Tutankhamun collection, the GEM represents a pivotal attraction that is expected to boost occupancy rates and visitor spending in the area.

With the strong momentum in tourism, Egypt is expected to surpass its target of 17.5 to 18 million visitors by year-end and has set an ambitious goal of reaching 30 million annual tourists by 2028.

The tourism sector, which generated USD 15.3 billion (EGP 725 billion ) in 2024, remains crucial to Egypt’s economy, providing essential foreign currency and supporting broader economic stability.