Damietta Prosecution Releases Content Creators on Bail Over Food Safety Videos

The Damietta Public Prosecution ordered on Sunday evening, 30 November, the release of two content creators on bail of EGP 50,000 (USD 1,050) each, pending investigations into social media videos in which they questioned the safety and suitability of food products on the Egyptian market.

The Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday, 29 November, that the two individuals, who work as food bloggers, had been detained after several widely circulated videos showed them alleging that certain food items sold in Egypt were unsafe for consumption.

According to the ministry, investigations identified the pair as residents of Damietta Governorate. During questioning, they admitted to conducting analyses of various food products at multiple laboratories, filming the results at one of their homes, and publishing the videos online to attract viewers and generate financial gains.

Their most recent video, which went viral, claimed that some bottled water brands available in the local market were contaminated, an allegation that prompted swift attention from authorities.

On Saturday evening, Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar told Extra News that the ministry follows strict protocols for collecting and testing water samples, noting that improper handling or storage can cause contamination.

He stressed that citizens may request official sample tests, but results apply only to the specific sample submitted and are not intended for public dissemination, as food and water testing is tightly regulated. Abdel-Ghaffar added that bottled water products are licensed only after meeting all safety requirements, with ongoing monitoring conducted by the ministry.

In recent months, Egyptian content creators have faced arrests for online content, including Mohamed Abdel Aaty, charged with publishing material deemed offensive to public decency, and Suzy el‑Ordoneya, a TikTok creator, arrested for publishing videos deemed immoral and against public morals.