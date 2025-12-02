Egyptian Novelist Salwa Bakr Wins First BRICS Literary Prize

Egyptian writer Salwa Bakr was announced on Monday, 1 December, as the inaugural winner of the BRICS Literary Prize, a new international award established to highlight influential voices from BRICS nations and their partner countries.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising ten countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

The prize was presented during a ceremony held in Khabarovsk, Russia on Monday, 1 December, marking its first edition.

The award, launched in 2024 as part of a wider cultural initiative, aims to strengthen literary exchange across the BRICS bloc. This year’s longlist featured 27 writers from countries including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, alongside contributions from partner states such as Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Indonesia.

Bakr, one of Egypt’s most acclaimed contemporary authors, is known for her extensive body of work, which includes novels, short-story collections, and plays.

One of Bakr’s most notable works is The Man from Bashmour (2007), a historical novel set in ninth-century Egypt that follows a Muslim escort sent to negotiate with rebelling Coptic villagers.

Her writing often explores social realities in Egypt, particularly the experiences of women and marginalized communities. Several of her works have been translated into European languages, helping introduce her voice to an international readership.