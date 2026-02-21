Andrea Bocelli Performs in Egypt for the First Time in May

Andrea Bocelli, the Italian tenor, whose soaring voice has filled opera houses and stadiums across the world, will perform in Egypt for the first time on 26 May at the City of Arts and Culture in the New Administrative Capital.

For Egyptian audiences long accustomed to hosting international pop stars but fewer global opera icons, the evening marks a chance to hear one of classical music’s most commercially successful figures perform live on home soil. The concert celebrates Bocelli’s widely acclaimed 1977 breakthrough album ‘Romanza’.

A long-standing ambassador for Italian culture around the world, the opera singer is among the best-selling classical artists in history, with more than 90 million records sold worldwide. He has performed in four languages and cultivated a cross-genre appeal that bridges opera and popular music. One of his most notable works is Con Te Partirò (Time To Say Goodbye, 1996), a classical crossover duet with Sarah Brightman, and one of the best-selling singles of all time, with over 12 million copies sold.

Organizers say they expect opera enthusiasts and fans from across the region to attend. Ticket prices for the concert start at EGP 3,000 (USD 63), with 10 tiers available, the highest priced at EGP 22,000 (USD 463) for premium seating. Seats are available for purchase online through Live Nation Middle East, the concert’s promoter, and Tickets Marche.