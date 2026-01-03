Trump Announces Capture of Venezuelan President Maduro in U.S. Strike

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social early Saturday, January 3, that the U.S. had carried out a “large-scale strike against Venezuela” and had “captured its leader, President Nicolás Maduro,” along with the First Lady, Cilia Flores.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

Trump did not provide details about how Maduro was apprehended or where he was being held, and Venezuelan authorities had not publicly confirmed the arrest.

The operation was conducted by U.S. forces, including members of Delta Force, an elite special operations unit, according to officials, and blasts were reported in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, and in other parts of the country.

The Trump administration has long accused Maduro of involvement in drug trafficking and of cooperating with gangs labeled by Washington as terrorist organizations, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

In recent weeks, the U.S. has seized two oil tankers off Venezuela’s coast, carried out lethal strikes on more than 30 vessels it said were transporting narcotics, and targeted what Trump described as dock facilities used to load drugs.

Those actions followed months of heightened U.S. military activity in the region, including the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, and other warships in the Caribbean.

The buildup was viewed in the region as pressure intended to encourage defections from within Venezuela’s leadership. Furthermore, the U.S. had previously offered a USD 50 million (EGP 2.39 billion) reward for information leading to Maduro’s capture.

Following the capture, Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino claimed that the strikes struck civilian areas, and the government is gathering information on casualties.

He further stated that the country would “resist” any foreign military presence.

Venezuelan authorities stated that the locations of President Maduro and First Lady Flores are unknown and called for “immediate proof of life.”