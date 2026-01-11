“In Egypt We Care”: Healthcare Authority Launches Digital Platforms to Boost Medical Tourism

The General Authority for Healthcare has announced online the launch of the official digital platforms for its new medical tourism initiative, “In Egypt We Care,” on 9 January.

The project aims to showcase Egypt’s advanced medical capabilities and provide high quality healthcare services in line with international standards, offering patients a comprehensive treatment experience that reflects the development, efficiency, and competitiveness of the Egyptian healthcare system.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Healthcare, Dr. Ahmed El-Sobky, stated that the “In Egypt We Care” project embodies the Egyptian state’s vision to maximize the utilization of its modern healthcare infrastructure and transform medical tourism into a strategic pillar of sustainable development. He emphasized that Egypt possesses strong foundations in this field, including state-of-the-art medical facilities, advanced technologies, and highly qualified medical and administrative personnel trained according to the highest global standards.

El-Sobky said that the launching of this project represents a direct and effective means of communication with patients inside and outside Egypt. These platforms introduce users to the wide range of specialized medical services provided by healthcare facilities affiliated with the Authority, while facilitating access to care and reinforcing trust in the quality and safety of the services offered.

He added that the “In Egypt We Care” platforms are designed to deliver an integrated and seamless treatment journey, beginning with initial contact and access to accurate medical information, through service coordination and treatment, and extending to post-treatment follow-up and ongoing care. This comprehensive approach reflects the professionalism of Egypt’s healthcare system and enhances its ability to compete regionally and internationally in the growing medical tourism sector.

The initiative underscores Egypt’s commitment to positioning healthcare as a key driver of economic growth and international cooperation.