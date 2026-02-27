Immersive Exhibition Brings Van Gogh’s Masterpieces to Egypt

Art lovers in Egypt will soon have the opportunity to step inside the vibrant world of Vincent van Gogh as the globally acclaimed “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” makes its debut in the country.

This digital exhibition, which has captivated audiences worldwide, is set to open at District 5 in New Cairo from April to June 2026.

The exhibition transforms over 300 of Van Gogh’s iconic paintings into a fully immersive environment using cutting-edge projection mapping, synchronized sound, and large-scale animations.

Visitors will not just view the artworks. They will also be surrounded by them, walking through swirling starry nights and blooming sunflowers in a 60 to 75-minute cinematic journey.

Organized at District 5 by Marakez, the experience includes an educational gallery, a main immersive hall, an optional VR component, and a retail space.

Later in the season, a limited “Beyond Monet” expansion will be available on select dates, adding even more artistic flair.

Pre-registration for tickets will open soon, with full details to be announced. This marks the first time such an immersive Van Gogh exhibition has come to Egypt, promising a unique blend of art, technology, and emotion for local audiences.

Despite his lack of success while alive, Van Gogh’s work gained huge recognition after his death, influencing modern art movements like Expressionism.

His innovative style, featuring vivid colors, swirling forms, and expressive techniques, can be seen in iconic pieces like The Starry Night (1889), Sunflowers (1888–1889), and numerous self-portraits.

Van Gogh’s personal story of the “tortured artist,” documented in letters to his brother, has captivated the public, contributing to his mythic status.