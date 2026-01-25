Art Cairo Opens in the Grand Egyptian Museum

The seventh edition of Art Cairo Fair, launched on 23 January at the Grand Egyptian Museum under the theme “Arab. Art. Here,” and will run through 26 January.

The fair, which describes itself as the only art fair in the world dedicated exclusively to Arab artists, and the only fair of its kind currently held in Egypt, brings modern and contemporary art into dialogue with Egypt’s ancient heritage.

Its theme, “Arab. Art. Here,” is drawn from the words of the pioneering Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, “This is my language, my miracle, my magic wand.”

The quotation reflects a belief that the Arabic language is among the strongest forces uniting the region, and it serves as the guiding concept for this year’s edition.

This year’s fair features nearly 220 artists, established and emerging, with 30 percent of participating artists being Egyptian. More than 1,400 works will be on view, including pieces by prominent figures like Lebanese artist and sculptor Salwa Zidan and Lebanese artist Mark Hashem.

It also includes 35 galleries from across the Middle East and North Africa, from countries such as Syria, Iraq, Bahrain, Tunisia, Morocco, and Turkey. Several galleries are joining for the first time, including a gallery from Norway, Salwa Zidan and Basel Daloul from Abu Dhabi, Mark Hashem from Lebanon, and Cairo-based Zahwa Gallery.

Egyptian painter, Guirguis Lotfy, is this year’s guest of honor, with a dedicated pavilion highlighting his work, which reconnects modern arts with visual heritage. Over five days, the fair will host “Dialogue”, a series of talks with artists, collectors, and cultural figures, including Lebanese media personality Ricardo Karam and representatives from Christie’s, covering topics from heritage and modernity to environmental art and arts education.

The program also includes guided tours of Cairo’s key art sites, such as the Mahmoud Khalil Museum and Aisha Fahmy Palace, introducing visitors to the city’s hidden artistic treasures. A rare selection of works by Inji Aflatoun will be on display in a space organized by the Ministry of Culture.

Experts expect roughly 17,000 visitors, driven by the museum’s growing popularity. Visitors can easily purchase a ticket online through the fair’s website.