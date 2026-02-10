Egyptian Authorities Foil Planned Event Tied to Controversial Epstein Name

Egypt’s Ministry of Interior has intervened to prevent a planned event titled “A Day on Epstein Island,” which was scheduled to take place at a nightclub in Cairo on the 10th of February.

The event, which drew significant public scrutiny, was advertised on social media platforms and included a promotion offering free entry for women.

The ministry’s actions came in response to a complaint from a concerned woman who was troubled by the advertisement’s implications and the lack of transparency regarding the event’s organization.

The title, which referenced the infamous private Caribbean island once owned by the late American businessman Jeffrey Epstein, raised eyebrows given Epstein’s criminal history, which includes convictions related to sexual offenses.

In a statement released on their website, the Interior Ministry outlined the steps taken to investigate the matter. It was revealed that the event had not obtained the necessary licenses from local authorities prior to its promotion.

This oversight was significant enough to warrant immediate intervention, leading to the arrest of the party organizer responsible for the event.

In the wake of this incident, authorities have emphasized the importance of adhering to legal requirements for public events, particularly those that may evoke public controversy.

Legal measures are now being pursued against the party promoter to ensure public safety.