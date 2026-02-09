Modern Hollywood Celebrities Bring the Pyramids of Giza to the World

The Pyramids of Giza, one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, have drawn countless visitors from around the globe over the years, including some of the most influential actors, actresses, and stars from Hollywood and beyond.

Throughout the years, international celebrities have visited the ancient site, creating memorable moments for themselves and sharing them with the world. Here is a look at some notable visits to the Pyramids of Giza.

Morgan Freeman

In October 2015, Morgan Freeman visited Egypt as part of his work on the National Geographic documentary series ‘The Story of God’, which explores humanity’s search for meaning and belief systems across cultures.

During his visit, he was welcomed at the Pyramids of Giza by Egypt’s former Minister of Tourism Hisham Zaazou and took part in promoting the #ThisIsEgypt campaign aimed at boosting cultural tourism while filming at iconic sites, including the pyramids, historic Cairo locations, and other ancient landmarks.

Freeman’s presence at Giza helped spotlight Egypt’s heritage in a global conversation about spirituality, history, and human curiosity through his documentary.

Nicolas Cage

In November 2017, Nicolas Cage visited Egypt as a guest at the 39th Cairo International Film Festival, where he made time to explore the Giza Plateau and its landmarks.

Accompanied by fellow actors like Hilary Swank and Adrien Brody, Cage toured the pyramids, the Sphinx, and the surrounding panorama area. He entered the Great Pyramid of Khufu and admired ancient artifacts, expressing admiration for Egypt’s ancient civilization.

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank’s 2017 visit also coincided with the Cairo International Film Festival as she toured the Giza Plateau, including the Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Sphinx, and the panorama viewing areas, taking photos to commemorate her visit.

Will Smith

Will Smith first visited the Pyramids of Giza in March 2017 with his family, where he was photographed on the Giza Plateau alongside the Sphinx at sunrise, guided by Egyptologist Zahi Hawass.

He then returned in January 2026 for a private visit, taking photos and videos, including a 360 degree panorama that captured his surroundings and exploring inside the Great Pyramid.

Mena Massoud

In January 2021, Hollywood Canadian-Egyptian actor Mena Massoud, best known for his role in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’, visited the Pyramids of Giza and shared photographs and videos from the site, celebrating both his Egyptian roots and the country’s ancient heritage.

Massoud took selfies and posed in front of the pyramids and the Great Sphinx, expressing pride in his identity and describing Egypt as “the greatest country in the world” while also encouraging the promotion of its historic attractions.

Katy Perry

In November 2019, pop star Katy Perry visited Egypt to celebrate her 35th birthday with her then-fiancé, Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, family, and friends on a multi‑day tour that included stops at historic sites across the country.

During the trip, the couple shared photos on social media of themselves posing together at the Pyramids of Giza and riding camels with the ancient monuments in the background, capturing both romantic and scenic moments at one of the world’s most iconic locations.

Alicia Keys

In August 2018, Grammy‑winning singer Alicia Keys visited Egypt with her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, and their two children.

During the family trip, she and her husband shared images of themselves posing in front of the pyramids and the Great Sphinx, and she used her platform to celebrate the country’s ancient achievements and cultural heritage while reflecting on the power and ingenuity of early civilizations. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism even publicly welcomed the family’s visit, celebrating the impact of such a high‑profile cultural trip.

Mariah Carey

In May 2010, pop icon Mariah Carey made history by performing before the Pyramids of Giza at a high‑profile concert held on the Giza Plateau, where she sang a mix of her greatest hits such as ‘Dreamlover,’ ‘Emotions,’ and ‘Hero.’

Despite a minor electrical fire backstage before her set, she took to the stage and delivered a memorable performance that blended entertainment with one of the world’s most iconic archaeological landscapes. The event was widely reported as a landmark moment that highlighted Egypt’s role as a cultural destination beyond traditional tourism.

From legendary Hollywood figures to contemporary pop icons, each visit to the Pyramids of Giza represents a blend of fame, culture, and history.

Whether capturing family moments, sharing glamorous social media posts, or delivering unforgettable performances, these stars remind us that the pyramids are more than mere structures, but rather embody human curiosity and creativity.