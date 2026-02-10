Ramadan 2026 Delivers Drama, Romance, and Star-Studded Stories

The holy month of Ramadan approaches, and people are getting ready for worship, fasting, delicious food, and entertaining television. Astronomers are preparing for the moon sighting, and broadcasters and streaming platforms are preparing a crowded television season, led by a mix of long-running and limited series.

Ramadan 2026 will bring a mix of 30-episode dramas running through the whole month, along with shorter 15-episode series that air for just half the season, giving viewers plenty of options to enjoy along with their kunafa.

El-Nos El-Tany (The Second Half)

To secure a new identity for his son, played by young actor Abdallah Kaman, and a safe life away from British pursuit, Abdel Aziz El Nos assembles a team and becomes a spy for the Germans in 1942, exploiting the conflict between the two powers in wartime Egypt.

The 15-episode series is a sequel to El-Nos and blends comedy and drama. It is written by Sherif Abdel Fattah, Abdel Rahman Gawish, and Wagih Sabry, directed by Hossam Ali, and stars Ahmed Amin and Asmaa Abulyazeid. It airs on ON and Yango Play.

Ras Al-Afaa (The Head of the Snake)

The series is based on true events and follows a series of thrilling pursuits, highlighting the role of a team of national security officers tracking members of a terrorist group to uncover their plans. Written by Hany Sarhan and directed by Mohamed Bakir, this 30-episode drama stars Amir Karara and Sherif Mounir. It centers on power, corruption, and hidden masterminds and airs on ON and Watch It.

Sawa Sawa (Together Together)

This 15-episode series, written by Mohab Tarek and directed by Essam Abdel Hamid, tells the story of Ahlam, a woman caught in a dangerous gray area, who must choose between two men. One of them loves her sincerely and devotedly, and another sees love as an extension of his control and dominance. Starring Ahmed Malek and Hoda El Mufti, it focuses on youth, relationships, and emotional growth and airs on MBC Masr and Shahid.

Rouge Aswad (Black Lipstick)

The series follows multiple drama-filled, reality-inspired stories of women facing marital and family challenges, with events intersecting in an Egyptian family court. It explores issues that go beyond infidelity and divorce to deeper social complexities. Written by Ayman Salim and directed by Mohamed Hamaky, this 30-episode women-centered drama stars Rania Youssef and Dalia Mostafa. It explores secrets and personal struggles and airs on Al-Nahar Channel and Al-Mehwar Channel.

Etnein Gherna (Two Other People)

This 15-episode series, written by Rana Abu Al Rish and directed by Khaled El Halafawy, stars Asser Yassin and Dina El Sherbiny. It follows a sports coach at an international school, isolated by his past, who crosses paths with a famous actress facing personal crises, sparking a transformative story that explores contrasting personalities and complex relationships. The series airs on ON and Watch It.

Awlad Al-Raai (The Shepherd’s Sons)

An assassination attempt shakes a vast empire, uncovering past conflicts and secrets that put everyone at risk. Written by Raymond Maqar and directed by Mahmoud Kamel, this 30-episode family and social drama stars Maged El Masry and Amal Bouchoucha. It airs on DMC, CBC, Abu Dhabi TV, and Watch It.

Kan Yama Kan (Once Upon a Time)

After 15 years of routine, a wife seeks divorce to reclaim her passion, sparking a bitter battle over love, custody, and family, with their daughter caught in the middle. The 15-episode series is written by Sherine Diab and directed by Karim El Adl. It stars Maged El-Kidwani and Yosra El Lozy, presenting emotionally driven human stories, and airs on DMC and Yango Play.

El-King (The King)

Written by Mohamed Salah Al Azab and directed by Shereen Adel, the 30-episode action drama stars Mohammad Emam and Mirna Gamil. It follows Hamza, a man whose ambitions and family conflicts thrust him from a struggling laborer into a businessman hunted by an international crime network, navigating a dangerous path where success and survival come at a bloody, high cost. The series airs on MBC Masr, MBC 5, and Shahid.

Ab Walaken (A Father, But…)

This 15-episode series tells the story of a father who navigates family, legal, and emotional challenges after a painful domestic crisis, exploring complex relationships in contemporary society. It is written by Marian Hany and directed by Yasmine Ahmed Kamel. Starring Mohamed Farrag and Hager Ahmed, it airs on DMC and Watch It.

Ifraj (Release)

Directed by Ahmed Khaled Moussa, this 30-episode series stars Amr Saad and Tara Emad and follows Abbas Al-Rais, who is released after fifteen years in prison, haunted by guilt and accused of his wife’s murder. The drama explores his painful journey toward redemption, as well as broader themes of freedom, justice, and life after confinement, and airs on MBC Masr, MBC Iraq, MBC 1, and Shahid.

Ala Ad El-Hob (To the Extent of Love)

A successful businesswoman, played by Nelly Karim, is forced to confront a resurfacing past that threatens her stability and puts her future at a breaking point. Also starring Sherif Salama, the series is written by Mostafa Gamal Hasham and directed by Khaled Saeed. The 30-episode romantic drama explores love, compromise, and emotional balance and airs on CBC and Watch It.

Fakhr El-Delta (Pride of the Delta)

Starring Ahmed Ramzy and Tara Abboud, the series follows a creatively driven young man from Egypt’s Delta who struggles to break into the advertising world while confronting the limits of his traditional surroundings. The 30-episode series is written by Abdel Rahman Gawish and directed by Hady Bassiouny. The drama explores regional pride and social conflict and airs on DMC, Al-Hayah, and Watch It.

Sohab El-Ard (Owners of the Land)

The 15-episode drama stars Menna Shalaby and Eyad Nassar and is written by Ammar Sabry and directed by Peter Mimi. Set against the backdrop of the Gaza war, it follows the intersecting lives of an Egyptian doctor and a Palestinian man, exploring survival, resilience, belonging, and identity, and airs on Al-Hayah, DMC, and Watch It.

Al-Maddah: Ostorat Al-Nehaya (Al-Maddah: Legend of the End)

The sixth sequel to a supernatural franchise of Al-Maddah tells the story of Saber Al-Maddah, stripped of his supernatural powers to save those he loves, he embarks on a perilous quest to confront a powerful underworld entity and stop an oncoming tide of darkness.

Written by Amin Gamal and Walid Aboulmagd and directed by Ahmed Samir Farag, this 30-episode fantasy-spiritual drama stars Hamada Helal and Fathy Abdel Wahab, and airs on MBC Masr and is streamed on Shahid.

Hekayet Nargis (The Story of Nargis)

This 15-episode series stars Reham Abdel Ghafour and Hamza El Eily. The character-driven drama airing on Al-Hayah and Watch It tells the story of Nargis, whose life faces relentless social pressure and descends into lies and crime while trying to construct an illusory family, only to face an unexpected and tragic fate. The TV series is written by Ammar Sabry and directed by Sameh Alaa.

Mana’a (Immunity)

Starring Hend Sabry and Ryad El Khouly, the 15-episode series tells the story of Gharam. Widowed in the mid-1980s, she is drawn into the drug trade to support her children, rises to become a powerful crime boss, and ultimately faces the consequences as the law closes in. The TV series airs on DMC and Yango Play, and is written by Amr El Dally and directed by Hussein El Menbawy.

Baba W Mama Giran (Dad and Mom Are Neighbors)

After a divorced couple becomes neighbors, a simmering feud, fueled by meddling mothers and social media, turns their private lives into a public spectacle. Starring Ahmed Dawoud and Mirna Gamil, the 15-episode social drama is written by Walaa El Sherif and directed by Ahmed Abdel Wahab. It airs on MBC Masr and Shahid.