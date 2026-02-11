Who Are Egypt’s New Ministers?

Egypt’s House of Representatives today approved a major cabinet reshuffle proposed by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in a session led by Parliament Speaker Hisham Badawi.

The motion passed with a majority of members present, clearing the way for new ministerial appointments and leadership changes across several key ministries.

The following are the new key appointments ratified by Parliament:

Hussein Mohamed Ahmed Issa – Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs

An economist and former head of Egypt’s Plan and Budget Committee, Hussein Issa has also served in advisory roles on economic policy, including with the Egyptian Federation of Industries. He is known for his expertise in finance and development strategy.

Mohamed Saleh – Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade

Saleh has extensive experience in capital markets and financial regulation. He previously served as Executive Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), where he led reforms to modernize the stock market. Since 2022 (with renewal in 2025), he chaired Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), overseeing non-banking financial sectors and enhancing market governance.

Earlier roles included Senior Financial Economist and Head of the Capital Markets Unit at the Ministry of Investment.

Ahmed Rostom — Minister of Planning

As an economist with deep international development experience and a former Senior Financial Sector Specialist at the World Bank, Rostom has worked extensively on economic policy design, financial sector development, and private-sector growth strategies across the Middle East and North Africa.

Diaa Rashwan – Minister of Information

A veteran journalist and media strategist, Rashwan previously chaired the State Information Service (SIS) and served as head of the Egyptian Journalists’ Syndicate.

Khaled Hashem – Minister of Industry

A seasoned private-sector executive, Hashem most recently served as President of Honeywell for the Middle East and Africa, where he led major industrial and technology projects across the region. His background in engineering, supply-chain management, and multinational operations brings a business perspective to government efforts to expand industrial zones, support small and medium enterprises, and advance Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Raafat Hindi – Minister of Communications and Information Technology

Hindi served as Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Infrastructure Development, a key senior leadership role within the ministry. He also headed the Sector of Telecommunications and Infrastructure and led the General Secretariat Sector since mid-2018.

In March 2024, he was additionally entrusted with serving as Acting CEO of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA), demonstrating confidence in his regulatory and technical leadership.

Randa El-Menshawy – Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities

El-Menshawy has risen through the ranks of Egypt’s Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities over more than two decades. In the late 1990s, she joined the Ministry of Housing in Egypt, working on key national development projects, including infrastructure and regional planning.

In 2018, she was elevated to Deputy Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities for Follow-Up and Facilities, and concurrently served as First Assistant to the Prime Minister for Follow-Up Affairs.

Gihane Zaki – Minister of Culture

A member of Egypt’s Parliament and former Executive Director of the Grand Egyptian Museum, Zaki previously headed the Egyptian Academy of Fine Arts in Rome and served as a researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). Renowned for promoting cultural dialogue and heritage preservation, she brings scholarly depth and international recognition to efforts revitalizing Egypt’s cultural institutions, tourism-linked heritage sites, and soft-power initiatives.

Abdel Aziz Konsowa — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Konsowa had a long and distinguished career in academia and public service, most recently serving as President of Alexandria University, one of the country’s largest and most respected institutions.

Before becoming university president, he served as Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Vice President for Community Service and Environmental Development at Alexandria University, where he worked to strengthen research collaboration and educational quality.

Gawhar Nabil — Minister of Youth and Sports

Nabil built his reputation as one of Egypt’s most accomplished handball players. He began his sporting career in the youth ranks of Al Ahly Club before briefly moving to Zamalek and then returning to Al Ahly, where he became a dominant force on the court. Over more than a decade, he played for the Egyptian national handball team and represented the country in three Olympic Games, including Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, and Sydney 2000.

During his playing days, Nabil won numerous titles, including team success at the 1993 Youth World Cup, earning him the Order of Sports of the First Class and individual honors such as being named Egypt’s best player and Africa’s best player in the late 1990s.

Hassan Radad El-Sayed — Minister of Labor

Raddad’s background is both legal and managerial. He has worked as General Director of Inspection and General Director of Legal Affairs at the Ministry, giving him firsthand experience with workers’ rights, compliance with labor laws, and inspection systems. He also served as Egypt’s labor attaché in Saudi Arabia, and as a labor and social security advisor for major economic groups in the petroleum services sector.

Internationally, Raddad has represented Egypt at regional and global labor forums. He participated in Arab diplomatic gatherings and international workshops in Italy, Kenya, and Morocco, and helped negotiate cooperation agreements, including memorandums of understanding with Saudi Arabia on labor inspection, dispute resolution, and labor statistics.