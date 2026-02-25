Egypt Introduces Enhanced Child Protection Measures Via SIM Cards

Egypt’s National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) announced on Tuesday 24 February the launch of ‘child friendly’ SIM cards aimed at providing parents with the tools necessary to protect their children from inappropriate online content.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Communications and Information Technology Committee at the House of Representatives on Tuesday 24 February. Hossam Abdel-Mawla, an official from the NTRA, revealed that dedicated mobile lines for children will be rolled out within the next month.

These new SIM cards will employ activation codes to enable strict controls on access to pornographic websites, violent material, and even tools designed to bypass such restrictions, including VPN applications.

Additionally, the initiative will encompass regulatory measures for electronic games, aligning Egypt’s approach with a growing global focus on digital child safety.

Abdel-Mawla stressed that concerns over internet regulation and child protection are longstanding issues, noting that it has taken nearly two decades for many nations to fully grasp the negative implications of digital content on youth.

During the meeting, Committee Chair Ahmed Badawi raised questions regarding the enforcement of these measures. In response, Hossam Abdel Mawla, representing the NTRA, stated that implementation strategies would rely on international experiences, encompassing clear standards and consequences for non-compliance to ensure the law’s effectiveness.

Egypt has been proactive since 2018 in regulating digital content, with the latest measures reflecting international best practices.

A draft law now under preparation will focus on three key pillars: creating clear age-rating systems for digital content and games, regulating platform operations in consultation with international companies, and establishing specific standards for certain electronic games that may pose risks to children.

Abdel-Mawla mentioned that additional approvals would be mandated for such games and suggested the introduction of a “safe mode” option along with clear age classifications.

This launch of ‘child friendly’ SIM cards is currently under review by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, with the objective not to restrict access but to implement safeguards that protect children.

In a related move earlier this month, the Supreme Council for Media Regulation took action to block the online gaming platform Roblox in Egypt due to concerns regarding its safety for children and adolescents.

Meanwhile,​​ during a speech on 24 January, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi directed the Egyptian government and parliament to explore age-based restrictions on children’s mobile phone and digital platform usage, drawing inspiration from models in Australia and the United Kingdom.

He emphasized the need to study international approaches to protect children from harmful online content, citing Australia’s recently enacted social media law that sets a minimum age requirement of 16 for account creation.

In the UK, similar discussions are underway to enhance online safety for youth. Al-Sisi stressed the importance of coordinated efforts across state institutions to foster awareness and resilience among young people.