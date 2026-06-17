Al-Sisi, Trump Discuss Gaza, US-Iran Agreement at G7 Summit

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 16 June, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and the Nile water issue, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Presidency on Wednesday, 17 June.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi congratulated Trump on the recently reached agreement between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it would contribute to ending the war and reducing tensions across the region.

The president affirmed Egypt’s readiness to continue working with regional and international partners to support efforts aimed at achieving lasting solutions to ongoing conflicts.

According to the presidency, Trump praised Egypt’s role in supporting negotiations and efforts to de-escalate tensions, as well as Al-Sisi’s personal contribution to advancing dialogue in the region. He also expressed his desire to maintain close coordination between Cairo and Washington in support of regional peace and stability.

The two leaders also discussed developments in Gaza and the Palestinian cause, with Al-Sisi stressing that a just resolution remains essential to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region. He also reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to coordinating with the United States on efforts to maintain calm in Gaza and advance the implementation of Trump’s peace plan for the Strip.

The meeting additionally addressed Egyptian-American relations, with Al-Sisi congratulating Trump ahead of the upcoming 250th anniversary of US independence and reaffirming Egypt’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the United States across various sectors.

Trump, in turn, expressed his country’s desire to further expand cooperation with Egypt. Both leaders agreed to continue political consultations and coordination on issues of mutual interest.

The Nile River and water security were also discussed during the talks. Al-Sisi described the issue as a matter of national security for Egypt and expressed appreciation for Trump’s attention to the matter.

According to the presidency, Trump said he understood Egypt’s concerns regarding the Nile and pledged to give the issue high priority in pursuit of what he described as a fair resolution.

The meeting came days after the United States and Iran announced a preliminary agreement to end their conflict, a move that eased concerns over regional escalation and disruptions to global energy markets.