Aswan Governor Orders Urgent Integrated Plan to Curb Stray Dog Crisis

Aswan Governor Amr Lashin ordered officials on Wednesday, 24 June, to prepare an urgent plan to address the stray dog crisis, emphasizing accelerated vaccination and sterilization across the governorate’s various districts and cities.

The governor said the issue is directly linked to public safety, and that Aswan is working to implement an integrated system based on vaccination, sterilization, and safe sheltering, in coordination with the Local Development Ministry, to help maintain a safe and stable environment for residents.

The instructions were issued during Lashin’s chairing of the governorate’s regular meeting of the executive council, attended by members of parliament and representatives from Aswan University.

During the meeting, current efforts to confront the phenomenon were reviewed, along with ways to develop them according to scientific and humanitarian standards.

Lashin stressed the need to intensify campaigns to collect stray dogs and place them in new shelters which are currently under construction.

He said the approach is intended to create a balance between protecting citizens and preserving animal rights, while improving the overall management of the issue in an organized manner.

The governor also highlighted the importance of coordination between the Veterinary Directorate and the Veterinarians Syndicate to support field teams and increase efficiency.

In parallel, he directed the Directorate of Health Affairs to strengthen public awareness campaigns on how to respond to animal bites, underscoring the need for prompt treatment at specialized centers.

To further expand emergency response coverage, Lashin instructed coordination with Aswan University to establish a new animal bite treatment center within the university hospital.

The goal is to widen service capacity and ensure consistent care for urgent cases.

Lashin reaffirmed that the governorate is applying an integrated framework based on vaccination, sterilization, and safe sheltering.