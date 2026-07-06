Daleela Women’s Health Summit Brought Women’s Health Into the Open

Egyptian Streets attended the second edition of the Daleela Women’s Health Summit 2026 at Townhall in District 5, New Cairo, on 27 June, where women from across the country gathered for a day of unfiltered, expert-led conversations about the female body, health, and lived experience. With many women’s health advocates and practitioners, the event served as a reminder of how much these discussions matter and how overdue they have been.

The summit began at 12 PM and ran for 10 hours, featuring workshops, a trivia competition, and 11 panels, presented by multidisciplinary experts with honest conversations on hormones, fertility, nutrition, skincare, and intimacy.

Daleeda Summit gathered women’s health advocates, psychotherapists, clinical psychologists, postpartum experts, obstetricians and gynecologists, fertility specialists, nutritionists, health physicians, dermatologists, diabetes and metabolism specialists, legal professionals, and media personalities. Together, they explored women’s health from medical, psychological, social, and cultural perspectives.

The panels addressed women’s health broadly across different life stages, covering puberty, metabolism, fertility, reproductive planning, hormonal health, healthy aging, marriage, sexual health, uterine diseases, early diagnosis and preventive healthcare, birth control, postpartum recovery, and maternal mental health.

During the first panel, titled Her First Period, the panel guided mothers on how to have the conversation with their daughters, grounding it in both the science and psychology behind menstruation. Another explored how hormones affect weight, appetite, and energy, helping women better understand their bodies.

On the topic of menstrual health, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) posed the question, “What is your period trying to tell you?” The discussion featured a Women’s and Reproductive Health Physician, the Business Development Lead of Be Girl, a global company specializing in menstrual health that designs period products, and actress Yosra El Lozy, a key speaker in UNFPA-supported panels and summits for women’s empowerment.

Another talk took a data-driven look at egg freezing, covering the AMH test (Anti-Müllerian Hormone), a blood test that measures a woman’s ovarian reserve and approximate remaining egg count, alongside broader reproductive planning.

Building the Healthiest You was another standout panel, covering the science of aging well, protecting bone density and muscle mass, and optimizing hormonal health for a strong, resilient, and vital life at every stage.

The summit also addressed the importance of understanding the female body, distinguishing normal cramps from chronic pain caused by endometriosis or fibroids, identifying red flags, and knowing when to seek a diagnosis. The panel was presented by gynecologic surgeons, endometriosis and fertility specialists, and an endometriosis awareness advocate.

Building on that, Stop Waiting: Why Small Symptoms Matter explored how minor issues can develop into serious health problems if left unaddressed, with practical examples of what to watch for.

On the topic of birth control, a panel led by a professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and subfertility offered unbiased information on contraceptive options, including pills, IUDs (Intrauterine Devices), and hormonal methods, covering both their benefits and side effects.

Fertility challenges, prenatal concerns, and unexplained health patterns were also on the agenda, with a panel inviting women to explore how their DNA shapes their fertility, prenatal health, and their baby’s future.

Featuring a relationship and psychology coach, a sexual health counselor, a content creator discussing motherhood and marriage, and a matrimonial and family law attorney, the panel Welcome to Married Life examined the expectations and realities of the first year of marriage. It discussed how to bridge communication gaps, navigate family pressures, approach intimacy, and find safe ways forward.

Before the closing remarks presented by the Co-founder of Daleela, Nour Emam, the final panel, After the Baby: A New Reality, addressed the full picture of postpartum life. It covered the needs of a newborn, the physical changes happening in a mother’s body, mental health, and the road to recovery.

Between panels, the event’s host, Leen Al Halawani, radio and TV presenter and panel moderator, invited women in the audience to participate in a trivia competition and answer questions about women’s health and win a giveaway box.

Booths and exhibitions were carefully placed across the venue for visitors to shop and buy different products. Brands included Limitless Naturals for natural supplements, The Hair Addict for hair products, Al Fouad Pharmacies, the multivitamin brand Centrum, Infinity for pharmaceuticals and beauty products, Areej Aromatherapy for aromatherapy and essential oils, and Skinify, a skincare clinic and aesthetic services provider.

Running alongside the panel discussions, the summit included workshops on sexual intimacy, sexual health, nutrition, hair health, weight-loss injections, dermatology, the menstrual cycle, and cooking.

This edition was sponsored by the sexual wellness brand Durex, the organic food producer Linah Farms, UNFPA, the genetic testing laboratory Generations Genetics, the maternal and breastfeeding support company The Milkman, as well as other organizations.