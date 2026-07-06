Egypt Moves to Pass Freedom of Information Law, Secure Sustainable Media Funding

Egypt is coordinating to accelerate the issuance of a freedom of information law and to establish sustainable, off-budget funding mechanisms for public service media, following presidential directives.

The steps were discussed during meetings chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Sunday, 5 July, in follow-up to the recent instructions issued by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

At a meeting with Minister of State for Information Diaa Rashwan, Rashwan confirmed that coordination is underway with relevant ministries and authorities to move quickly on the freedom of information law, reflecting the government’s commitment to the legislation.

During the discussion, Rashwan also presented proposals to secure sustainable funding for public service media outside the state budget, while reviewing facilitations suggested by public and private media institutions to ease operational procedures.

He noted that the government had already responded to a number of these requests.

The prime minister also directed Rashwan to submit to the cabinet his vision for the media sector, including an assessment of the performance of ministerial media offices and a specific action plan for the coming period.

Emphasizing the government’s obligation to provide the public with verified facts to counter rumours, Madbouly highlighted the weekly cabinet press conference held after cabinet meetings, along with standing instructions for ministers to communicate with the media to explain decisions and address questions.

In a second meeting on Sunday, attended by senior economic and media officials, Madbouly reviewed efforts to settle the debts of national press institutions and to ensure their financial sustainability through practical measures and improved asset management.

The meeting included Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hussein Eissa, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, Planning Minister Ahmed Rustom, and National Press Authority Chairman Abdel-Sadeq El-Shorbagy.

Madbouly stressed that resolving press-institution debt is important in implementing the president’s directives supporting Egyptian media, particularly national press institutions, arguing that a resolution would strengthen their national role and enable them to carry out their mission more effectively.

Madbouly also reiterated the government’s commitment to keep the public informed, particularly amid current challenges and the spread of rumours.

He noted that officials, including ministers, have been instructed to maintain regular communication with media outlets to explain government policies and decisions and respond to public inquiries.

Madbouly added that he is continuing to follow up with Rashwan on meetings with press and media councils and regulatory bodies to coordinate positions and exchange views on developing Egypt’s media sector across both public and private institutions, with the overall aim of promoting constructive dialogue.