Hossam Hassan Raises Palestinian Flag as Egyptian Team Returns to Hero’s Welcome

Egypt’s national football team returned home to a warm reception from supporters on Friday, 10 July, following its historic FIFA World Cup campaign, with thousands of fans gathering at El Alamein International Airport to celebrate their achievements on the global stage.

The celebrations were marked by an emotional moment during the official reception ceremony when Egypt’s head coach Hossam Hassan raised the Palestinian flag, drawing cheers from sections of the crowd. The gesture reflected the veteran coach’s continued public expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Supporters waving Egyptian flags and chanting patriotic songs lined the airport and surrounding streets to welcome the players and coaching staff after the team’s best-ever World Cup performance.

Egypt reached the Round of 16 for the first time in the nation’s history, earning widespread praise despite its dramatic elimination from the tournament.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is expected to greet the national team and its technical and administrative staff in recognition of their historic World Cup run.

The Egyptian team recorded their first-ever World Cup victory with a 3-1 win over New Zealand, reached the knockout stage for the first time, and then claimed their first World Cup knockout victory by defeating Australia on penalties to advance to the Round of 16.

Although Egypt’s historic run ended with a narrow 3-2 defeat to defending champions Argentina, the team’s performances marked a watershed moment for Egyptian football on the global stage.