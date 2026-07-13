Who Is Zico? The Story Behind Egypt’s World Cup Breakout Star

For many Egyptians, the 2026 World Cup introduced a new name alongside Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush: Zico.

The Pyramids FC winger, Mostafa Mohamed, quickly became one of Egypt’s breakout stars during the country’s historic run to the Round of 16, scoring crucial goals and earning praise for his performances on football’s biggest stage. But, behind the nickname that echoed across stadiums in North America is a story of hardship, street vending, and nights spent sleeping outdoors.

Although fans and commentators know him as Zico, the player’s full name is Mostafa Mohamed Zaki Abdelraouf. The nickname followed him through Egypt’s lower leagues and eventually onto the World Cup stage, where it became one of the tournament’s surprise stories.

Appearing on Amr Adib’s show following Egypt’s World Cup run, an emotional Zico recalled growing up in difficult financial circumstances.

Through tears, he described waking up early to train before returning home to help his father sell goods on a mat laid out on the street, often taking over so his father could rest.

“There were days when we did not have money to eat and we had debts,” he said.

Speaking to television host Amr Adib, Zico recalled a childhood marked by financial hardship. He said there were periods when he slept on the street and used mosque facilities to shower before starting the day. Away from training, he would help his father sell shoes in the street, taking over the stall so his father could rest.

After his father’s death, Zico’s brother gave up his own football ambitions to help support the family, a sacrifice that allowed the young forward to continue chasing his dream.

The tournament transformed him from a relatively unknown domestic player into one of Egypt’s biggest stories of the summer.

Zico scored in Egypt’s historic victory over New Zealand, a match that secured the country’s first ever World Cup win, and provided the backheel assist for Mohamed Salah’s goal in the same game. He later scored against Argentina in the Round of 16 and thought he had added another before VAR ruled the goal out.

Egypt eventually exited the tournament following a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Argentina, but the team’s run to the knockout stages marked the country’s best ever World Cup campaign. For many supporters, one of its defining images was the emergence of a player they had barely known a few weeks earlier.