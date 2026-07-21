Egypt, Germany Launch New Egyptian-German Technical School Initiative

Egypt and Germany signed a joint declaration of intent on Monday, 20 July, to develop a network of Egyptian-German technical schools, in what the Ministry of Education described as the first agreement of its kind between the two countries.

Education Minister Mohamed Abdel Latif signed the declaration with Niels Annen, State Secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, during a visit to Berlin. According to the ministry, the initiative aims to strengthen technical education, better align graduates’ skills with labour market needs, and prepare qualified workers according to international standards.

Under the agreement, Egyptian-German technical schools will become part of Egypt’s education system through a scalable model. Schools meeting internationally recognised accreditation standards, including ISO-aligned requirements, will receive Egyptian-German technical school status.

The declaration also includes expanding work-based learning and dual education programmes, developing competency-based curricula, strengthening partnerships with the private sector, supporting teacher training, and equipping schools with modern workshops and infrastructure. Students will also study specialised technical German language modules from levels A1 to B1.

“The signing of the joint declaration of intent represents a new step in Egyptian-German cooperation to develop the technical education system,” Abdel Latif said, adding that the initiative reflects Egypt’s commitment to improving the quality of technical education while supporting the goals of Egypt Vision 2030.

Annen said the declaration builds on the longstanding partnership between Egypt and Germany in vocational education and reflects both countries’ commitment to continuing cooperation in developing technical education and vocational training.

Under the agreement, Egypt will provide school facilities, equipment, and personnel, while Germany will support the initiative through development cooperation, teacher training, curriculum development, capacity building, and greater private sector participation. Progress on the programme will be reviewed annually in coordination with Egypt’s Technical Education Reform Office (TERO).

The agreement builds on years of Egyptian-German cooperation in technical education. Germany’s development agency (GIZ) is currently implementing a EUR 25.3 million (EGP 1.45 billion) programme to support technical education reform in Egypt through 2028, while Egypt has expanded its Applied Technology Schools network to 115 schools through partnerships with the private sector and international institutions.