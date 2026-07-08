Palestinian Relief Official Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Vehicle

Mohammad Fawaz Al-Wahidi (“Abu Sahib”), Director of the Office of Elders and Community Leaders at the Egyptian Relief Committee headquartered in Gaza City, was killed on Tuesday, 7 July, by an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood.

Local accounts said the strike killed Al-Wahidi along with two other people, one of them a child, after the vehicle they were traveling in was hit.

The attack came about an hour before the kickoff of Egypt’s World Cup 2026 match against Argentina in the round of 16, a timing that intensified public attention as the strike’s news spread amid broader efforts underway in the Strip.

At the time of the incident, the Egyptian Relief Committee in Gaza was organizing public activities in shelters and displacement areas across the territory so that displaced families could watch the match in a more uplifting environment.

Al-Wahidi was described as one of the prominent figures connected to the committee’s work, previously overseeing public relations and media coordination for the committee’s activities, including reconstruction projects and humanitarian and service support to residents.

The committee has continued, since the start of the Egyptian initiative to rebuild Gaza, implementing projects in housing, infrastructure, and essential services, alongside providing humanitarian and relief aid as part of efforts to support Palestinians and reduce the burdens caused by the war.

In response to circulating claims that Al-Wahidi was the committee’s “director,” the committee’s official spokesperson in Gaza, Mohammad Mansour, denied the allegations.

In statements reported to Masrawy, Mansour clarified that the victim was not the director of the committee, but rather the director of the office of local dignitaries and tribal representatives at the committee’s headquarters in Gaza City.

Mansour added that Al-Wahidi was participating in a reconciliation session among neighbors when the strike occurred, and that the attack was not directly aimed at him, according to the spokesperson.

The committee also issued a formal condolence statement, mourning Al-Wahidi as a man known for social reform efforts and national and community involvement, particularly in promoting reconciliation and strengthening values of love, tolerance, and social unity.