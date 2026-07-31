Trump Says Hamas Agrees to Disarm Under Gaza Peace Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday, 31 July, that Hamas has agreed to a plan for the “complete disarmament” of the group and other armed factions in Gaza as part of the second phase of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire initiative.

According to Trump, the agreement was reached through the Board of Peace, an international body established under his Gaza peace plan. In a post on Truth Social, he said the deal marks a “major milestone” toward ending the conflict and thanked Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye for their mediation efforts.

A senior Hamas official also told the BBC that the group had agreed to the Board of Peace’s proposal to fully disarm in Gaza and said an official statement would be issued soon.

Trump said the agreement envisions a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as the disarmament process is completed, with an international stabilization force and a new Palestinian police force taking responsibility for security in the territory.

The Board of Peace announced that the agreement followed months of negotiations and that its focus has now shifted to implementation. The body was established under Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, which includes disarming armed groups, rebuilding Gaza, and creating an international mechanism to oversee reconstruction and security.

Israel has not officially commented on Hamas’s announcement. However, Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, reported that the proposed disarmament arrangement does not meet Israel’s security demands, while Reuters also reported that discussions between mediators and Hamas in Cairo had made progress despite ongoing disagreements.

The announcement comes as Egypt continues to play a central mediation role alongside Qatar, Türkiye, and the United States in efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire and advance negotiations on Gaza’s future governance.