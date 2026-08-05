Good News for Egyptians Abroad: Consular Services Go Digital

For millions of Egyptians living overseas, staying connected to home is now becoming easier as the government rolls out faster, more accessible consular services and a growing range of digital initiatives designed to simplify everyday procedures.

Speaking during the Seventh Egyptians Abroad Conference in Cairo on Sunday, August 2, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced a series of improvements aimed at making life easier for Egyptian communities around the world.

Passport processing times have been reduced to less than two weeks, while computerized birth certificates can now be issued within three to five days. The government has also expanded the number of document authentication offices from 15 to around 40, including mobile units that bring services closer to citizens.

One of the conference’s key announcements was the potential launch of the first phase of a new interactive digital platform that will allow Egyptians abroad to complete a range of consular services online.

The conference also highlighted a growing portfolio of initiatives tailored to the needs of Egyptians abroad. Programs such as Your Home in Egypt, Your Farm in Egypt, Open Your Account in Egypt, and Your School in Egypt are designed to help expatriates invest, access essential services and maintain strong personal and economic ties with their homeland.

Abdelatty stressed that safeguarding Egyptians overseas remains a top priority for the government. He pointed to the Foreign Ministry’s 24-hour crisis unit, which works closely with diplomatic missions to provide support for citizens in countries experiencing emergencies or security challenges.