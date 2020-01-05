Arts & Culture

Rami Malek Strikes Pose as New Face of YSL

Photo credit: YSL SS20 photoshoot / by David Sims

In a photoshoot reminiscent of noir-style photography, American-Egyptian Academy Award winner Rami Malek appeared as the new face of the French luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent.

Photo credit: YSL SS20 photoshoot / by David Sims

Donning new fashion from the brand’s Spring/Summer collection designed by Anthony Vaccarello, Malek appeared in bold pieces such as black sequinned trousers and jackets bearing a resemblance to the iconic yellow jacket worn by the legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Photo credit: YSL SS20 photoshoot / by David Sims (Left); Getty Images (Right)

Malek earned his Oscar in 2019 for his role portraying Mercury in the embellished biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and he is set to star opposite Daniel Craig as the villain Safin in the upcoming James Bond installment No Time To Die.

In 2016, 38-year-old Malek scored his first ever Golden Globe and Emmy for his portrayal of Elliot Anderson in Mr. Robot.

Along with Egyptian football sensation Mohamed Salah, Malek was listed among the TIME’s 2019 most influential people.

Google Honors Pioneering Egyptian Computational Linguist Nabil Ali Mohamed

