Egypt’s Olympic Committee Holds Competition to Dress Egypt’s Athletes at the Tokyo Games

In line with Egypt’s legacy to be participating in the Olympic Games for the last 108 years, Egypt’s Olympic team will be heading to Tokyo this summer for this year’s edition where national athletes will be competing in the categories of gymnastics, football, hand-ball, diving, tennis and wrestling among others.

As such, Egypt’s Olympic Committee is holding a uniform-designing competition for the Olympic athletes and the teams, according to its official Facebook page.

The deadline for the competition is February 10.

The uniform designs will thus born by not only the athletes while competing but in the medal ceremonies as well thus giving the designer visibility and exposure. The designer , whose work is expected to abide by a certain list of creative regulations, will also receive 30,000 EGP (almost 1890 $US).

According to data website Statista, the 2016 Rio de Janiero summer games drew in an audience of 3.6 billion viewers while the 2014 Sochi games in Russia had amassed a viewership of 2.1 billion.

Like many international sporting events, focus is greatly placed on players’ uniforms and millions of dollars are spent on ads.

Previously, the Rio 2016 Olympics saw 83 men and 36 women travel to Brazil where the Middle Eastern country competed across 22 sports. Egyptian athletes returned with three bronze medals, two in weightlifting by Sara Ahmed and Mohamed Ihab, and one in taekwondo by Hedaya Malak.

Last summer, making history as the first ever Egyptians tennis competitors at the Olympic Games, athletes Mayar Sherif and Mohamed Safwat earned gold medals, a record-breaking number each, in the 2019 African Games thus becoming eligible for the upcoming summer sporting event.

They will also be joined by Egypt’s Egypt’s national handball team, the Pharaohs.

Scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, the Summer Olympics is an upcoming multi-sport event which gathers competing athletes worldwide.

Egypt participated its first ever Olympics games in 1912.

Featured image courtesy of middle-east-online.com

