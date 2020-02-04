Egyptian Actress Nadia Lutfi Dies Aged 83

Egyptian actress Nadia Lutfi passed away aged 83 after struggling with an illness, the Egyptian Actors Syndicate stated on its Facebook page.

The actress was under intensive care in Maadi Hospital.

Born as Paula Mohamed Mostafa Shafiq to an Egyptian accountant and a Polish mother, the young actress appropriated the name ‘Nadia Lutfi’ after Faten Hamama appeared in the box office success La Anam, as the character “Nadia Lotfy”.

She became widely successful during Egypt’s ‘golden age’ in cinema in the 60s, starring in prominent roles in films such as Saladdin, Lel Regal Fakat (Only for Men) alongside Soad Hosni and in Abi foq al-Shagara (My Father On A Tree).

In 2014, the Cairo International Film Festival paid tribute to her by putting her face on the festival’s official poster.

