10 Terrorists Killed as Egypt’s Military Foils Attack in North Sinai

Egyptian military forces managed to foil a terrorist attack on a security checkpoint in Egypt’s North Sinai, announced the Egyptian Armed Forces spokesperson in statement on Sunday night.

According to the statement, 10 terrorists were killed during the attack. Two officers and five other military personnel were either killed or injured, said the spokesperson, without revealing any further information about them.

Security forces also destroyed four vehicles used by the terrorists, added the statement.

The military, along with police forces, has killed hundreds of terrorists since 2018 and thousands since 2013. In October 2018, the Armed Forces announced that 450 terrorists had been killed since the launch of the Sinai offensive in February 2018.

Terrorism spread in North Sinai following the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013, mostly targeting security forces.

Groupsl linked to ISIS have claimed responsibility for the majority of attacks since 2013.

