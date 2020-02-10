News

10 Terrorists Killed as Egypt’s Military Foils Attack in North Sinai

10 Terrorists Killed as Egypt’s Military Foils Attack in North Sinai

Archive photo. Credit: AFP

Egyptian military forces managed to foil a terrorist attack on a security checkpoint in Egypt’s North Sinai, announced the Egyptian Armed Forces spokesperson in statement on Sunday night.

According to the statement, 10 terrorists were killed during the attack. Two officers and five other military personnel were either killed or injured, said the spokesperson, without revealing any further information about them.

Security forces also destroyed four vehicles used by the terrorists, added the statement.

The military, along with police forces, has killed hundreds of terrorists since 2018 and thousands since 2013. In October 2018, the Armed Forces announced that 450 terrorists had been killed since the launch of the Sinai offensive in February 2018.

Terrorism spread in North Sinai following the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013, mostly targeting security forces.

Groupsl linked to ISIS have claimed responsibility for the majority of attacks since 2013.

Egypt Working to Register Arabic Calligraphy As UNESCO Intangible Heritage

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Working to Register Arabic Calligraphy As UNESCO Intangible Heritage

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 9, 2020
Read More

End of Renovation in Sight: Baron Palace Ticket Prices Announced

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 9, 2020
Read More

Egyptian Actress Nadia Lutfi Dies Aged 83

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 4, 2020
Read More

Egyptian Citizens Returning from Wuhan Quarantined in Matrouh Hospital

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 3, 2020
Read More

Four Arrested After 12-Year-Old Egyptian Girl Dies from Female Genital Mutilation

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 1, 2020
Read More

Orascom Development CEO Khaled Bichara Dies in Car Crash

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 31, 2020
Read More

Egyptians in Wuhan to be Evacuated as the Coronavirus Spreads

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 31, 2020
Read More

This Map Lets You Track the Spread of the Coronavirus in Real Time

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 30, 2020
Read More