Three Days of National Mourning Declared Across Egypt to Mark Mubarak’s Death

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi declared three days of national mourning to mark the death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.

The three days of national mourning will take place across Egypt according to a statement released by the Egyptian Presidency. A separate statement by the Egyptian Presidency honoured the former Egyptian President for his role in the 1973 October War.

“The President of the Republic [Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi] is deeply saddened about former President of the Republic Mr Mohamed Hosni Mubarak for what he had given to his country as one of its leaders and heroes during the October War,” said the statement.

“The President of the Republic extends his heartfelt condolensces and condolensces to the family of the deceased.”

Similar statements of mourning were released by the Egyptian Armed Forces, the Coptic Church, Al Azhar and various syndicates and organisations in Egypt.

A military funeral will be held on Wednesday 26 February for Mubarak, who passed away at the age of 91 on Tuesday morning.

Military Funeral to Be Held Tomorrow For Former President Mubarak

