News

Military Funeral to Be Held Tomorrow For Former President Mubarak

Military Funeral to Be Held Tomorrow For Former President Mubarak

A military funeral will be held tomorrow on Wednesday for former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.

It will be after noon prayer at the mosque of the Field Marshal Tantawi according to local outlets and sources for Egyptian Streets.

In a press statement, the Egyptian Presidencial Office extended its condolences to Mubarak’s family, lauding him as one of the ‘heroes of the glorious October war’.

Mubarak was taken to the intensive care unit in the last days of his life, and, following an emergency surgery, passed away earlier on Tuesday.

The military funeral is due to his previous post as Commander of the Air Force during the October 1973 War. Previously in 2019, a military funeral was held for Lieutenant General Ibrahim El-Oraby, former Chief of Staff of the armed forces.

Several officials took to Twitter to mourn the ex-president, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Royal Court Advisor Turki AlAlshikh.

Egypt’s government has declared three days of mourning starting Wednesday.

Three Days of National Mourning Declared Across Egypt to Mark Mubarak's Death
Former Egyptian President Mubarak Passes Away Aged 91

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Three Days of National Mourning Declared Across Egypt to Mark Mubarak’s Death

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 25, 2020
Read More

Former Egyptian President Mubarak Passes Away Aged 91

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 25, 2020
Read More

Egyptian Woman Receives 1 Million EGP Compensation Over HIV Transmission From Husband

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 24, 2020
Read More

Egypt to Propose New Strict Penalties for Female Genital Mutilation

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 22, 2020
Read More

UAE Honors Sir Magdi Yacoub and Donates 360 Million for New Cairo Heart Center

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 22, 2020
Read More

Far Right Terrorist Kills 11 in Hanau Shisha Bars Shooting

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 20, 2020
Read More

First Case of Coronavirus in Egypt ‘Recovering’ and in ‘Good Health’, WHO Confirms

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 20, 2020
Read More

Over 180 Jews Fly in to Celebrate ‘Shabat’ at Recently Restored Alexandrian Synagogue

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 17, 2020
Read More