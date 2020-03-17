Egypt Confirms 30 New Cases, Total Rises to 196

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced the registration of 30 new cases with coronavirus, bringing the number of infected to 196 cases, in addition to two new deaths.

All new cases are Egyptians who were in contact with those announced previously, and this came within the Ministry’s surveillance and investigation procedures according to instructions by the World Health Organization.

The statement also noted the registration of two new deaths, one of a 78-year-old Italian national and the other of a 70-year-old Egyptian from Cairo.

Cases of recovery amount to 26 cases to date, out of 34 cases whose results have changed laboratory from positive to negative.

