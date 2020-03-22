Egypt’s Major General Dies Due to Coronavirus, Cases Rise to 327

Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 33 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths, bringing the total number to 327.

The ministry added that fifteen were discharged from the isolation hospital, including 7 foreigners and 8 Egyptians, after receiving the necessary medical care and completing their recovery. The total number of recovery from the virus is 56 cases to date, out of the 74 cases whose results have turned from positive to negative.

A few hours before the ministry’s statement, it was announced by the Armed Forces that Major General Khaled Shaltout, the Armed Forces’ chief of staff for water administration, died due to the coronavirus while participating in sterilization which the military has been carrying out across the country.

President Sisi announced a number of economic measures to face the coronavirus crisis in a live speech earlier today, and called for Egyptians to comply with the government’s decisions to ensure that the numbers would not exceed the normal rate.

Days ago, the government issued public health and safety regulations which ban large gatherings and require restaurants, retail stores, cafes, cafeterias, night clubs, amusement parks, casinos and shopping centers to shut their doors from 7PM until 6AM everyday until March 31.

Egypt has also suspended domestic tourism and international flights, suspended education services and institutions, banned mass gatherings and cancelled other major events.

The president warned that in case of non-compliance, the number of those infected can rise to a thousand within a few days.

Subscribe to our newsletter