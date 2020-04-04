International

Egypt Reports 85 New Covid-19 Cases, Total Rises to 1070

A woman wears a protective face mask during coronavirus outbreak in Kuwait, February 25, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Stephanie McGehee)

Egypt recorded 85 new covid-19 cases and five more deaths today, according to a statement by the country’s Ministry of Health and Population. The total number of cases has now risen to 1070, including 306 whose test results went from positive to negative, with 71 deaths, bringing the virus’ mortality rate in Egypt to approximately seven percent.

The ministry announced that 25, three of whom foreigners, were released from quarantine after receiving medical treatment for coronavirus symptoms, bringing the total number of recovered patients in Egypt to 241.

The ministry’s spokesperson Khaled Megahed that all 85 new cases are Egyptians, some are returning citizens, others have been in contact with known covid-19 cases.

The global death rate currently stands at approximately five percent, with 1,097,959 reported globally, 59,138 deaths, and 228,400 recoveries, according to Euro News.

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Launches Virtual Tours on Social Media Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

