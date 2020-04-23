News

BREAKING: Partial Curfew Extended Into Ramadan, Starting 9 at Night: PM

A vendor hangs Ramadan lanterns (or Fanoos Ramadan) that are displayed for sale at a shop ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo. Credit: Mohamed AbdelGhany/Reuters

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has announced the government’s decision to extend the country’s partial lock-down for the holy month of Ramadan.

The new timings for the curfew are to extend by only an hour from its current timings: from 9 P.M. to 6 A.M.

The preventative measures, which were announced on Thursday, are to continue being implemented as to curb the steady rate of increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

Despite the holy month – which starts on Friday 24 – being known as a time of gatherings and communal meals, it also presents an opportunity for speedy infection rates if social distancing measures are not respected.

According to Al Ahram, the Prime Minister also announced the government’s intention to ‘open the economy’ and ease certain measures following Ramadan.

However, for now, the measures saw the halt of universities, schools, governmental bodies, mass gatherings and an operational airspace. It has also sparked a temporary cessation of communal prayers at mosques and churches.

Currently, Egypt’s COVID-19 cases have reached 3659 with a death toll of of 276 as of Wednesday.

President Sisi Warns 'Tougher Measures' Will Be Taken If COVID-19 Crisis Escalates
Friday Marks First Day of Ramadan in Egypt

