15 Egyptian Armed Forces Members Killed or Injured During Anti-Terror Operations

Egypt’s Armed Forces spokesperson announced on Sunday that 15 Egyptian armed forces members were killed or injured during anti-terror operations that resulted in the killing of 126 terrorists. The statement did not clarify how many Egyptian armed forces members were injured and how many were killed during the operations.

According to the statement, those killed or injured included four officers, three non-commissioned officers and eight soldiers.

The statement also added that 126 terrorists, who were found to be carrying explosive belts, were killed in 22 raids and 12 operations by the military and police officers. The operation also destroyed 228 hideouts and shelters used by the terrorists.

On April 3, it was announced that 10 Egyptian Army members were killed or injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) struck an armoured military vehicle at Bir Al-Abd in Egypt’s North Sinai.

The military, along with police forces, has killed hundreds of terrorists since 2018 and thousands since 2013. In October 2018, the Armed Forces announced that 450 terrorists had been killed since the launch of the Sinai offensive in February 2018.

Terrorism spread in North Sinai following the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013, mostly targeting security forces.

Groups linked to ISIS and other extremist groups have claimed responsibility for the majority of attacks since 2013.

