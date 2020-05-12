COVID-19 Cases in Egypt Pass the 10,000 Mark

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population has reported 347 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 10,093. This marks an increase of nearly 3,000 cases since last week.

The ministry also announced 11 coronavirus-related deaths today and 154 recoveries. According to the government agency, 544 people have died from the disease in Egypt since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and 2326 cases have fully recovered.

الصحة: ارتفاع حالات الشفاء من مصابي فيروس كورونا إلى 2326 وخروجهم من مستشفيات العزل والحجر الصحيالصحة: ارتفاع عدد… Posted by ‎وزارة الصحة والسكان المصرية‎ on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

This comes as the Egyptian government faces mounting public pressure to redress its COVID-19 response, with many, including the president of the country’s Medical Syndicate, calling for a full lockdown.

Earlier this week, Egypt secured a $2.772 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), according to Al Ahram. The loan is reportedly aimed at easing the economic recession brought about by the pandemic and is earmarked for healthcare and social security spending, as well as bailing out the industries and sectors that have been hit the hardest by economic fallout.

Subscribe to our newsletter