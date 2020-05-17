News

Egypt’s Partial Curfew Starts from 5 PM During Eid: PM

Photo credit: Daily News Egypt

In a press conference on Sunday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that Egypt’s partial curfew would start  at 5 PM till morning next day, highlighting that stricter measures would be observed in the country as to maximize efforts to curb COVID-19’s infection rate.

This curfew would be effective next Sunday through Friday. Moroeover, recreation venues such as commercial centers, beaches and parks would be closed to the public as per Al Ahram.

Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Eid holiday is a widely celebrated event worldwide, including in Egypt, where recent traditions have dictated prayers on the first day of Eid, gatherings with family and friends as well as domestic travel.

Howevever, with churches and mosques halting congregational activities of worship, this year, the government urged Muslims to practice Eid prayers at home.

Currently, COVID-19 infection rates in Egypt have reached 11,719 cases, with a death toll of 612.

Protecting Small Businesses and Reducing Unemployment: Egypt's COVID-19 Recovery Efforts

